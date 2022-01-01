← Company Directory
Komprise
Komprise Salaries

Komprise's salary ranges from $18,862 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $139,300 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Komprise. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $18.9K
Product Designer
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Komprise is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Komprise is $79,081.

