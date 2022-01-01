Company Directory
komoot
komoot Salaries

komoot's salary ranges from $71,288 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $103,679 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of komoot. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$71.3K
Product Designer
$75.3K
Software Engineer
$104K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at komoot is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,679. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at komoot is $75,257.

