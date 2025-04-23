← Company Directory
Komodo Health
Komodo Health Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Komodo Health ranges from $141K to $201K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Komodo Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$160K - $182K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$141K$160K$182K$201K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Komodo Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Komodo Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Komodo Health for the Solution Architect role in United States is $141,100.

