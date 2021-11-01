← Company Directory
Komodo Health
Komodo Health Salaries

Komodo Health's salary ranges from $139,695 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $279,003 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Komodo Health. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $150K
Data Scientist
Median $140K

Management Consultant
$140K
Marketing
$149K
Program Manager
$160K
Software Engineering Manager
$279K
Solution Architect
$171K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Komodo Health, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Komodo Health is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $279,003. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Komodo Health is $155,070.

