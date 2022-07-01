← Company Directory
Komatsu
Komatsu Salaries

Komatsu's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $157,210 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Komatsu. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $85K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$94.5K
Product Manager
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$157K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Komatsu is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Komatsu is $110,694.

