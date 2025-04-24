← Company Directory
Kolesa
Kolesa Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Kazakhstan package at Kolesa totals KZT 14.48M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kolesa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/24/2025

Median Package
Kolesa
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Almaty, AC, Kazakhstan
Total per year
KZT 14.48M
Level
M2
Base
KZT 14.48M
Stock (/yr)
KZT 0
Bonus
KZT 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Kolesa?

KZT 80.35M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kolesa in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 31,329,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kolesa for the Software Engineer role in Kazakhstan is KZT 12,554,300.

Other Resources