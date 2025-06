Koia is a company that produces healthy, plant-based beverages that are low in sugar and carbs. Their drinks are ready-to-drink and contain high-quality ingredients that provide sustained energy and satiation. All Koia flavors are vegan, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project verified. They offer three lines of beverages to cater to different nutritional needs: Koia Protein, Koia Keto, and Koia Smoothie.