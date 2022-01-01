← Company Directory
KOHO
Work Here? Claim Your Company

KOHO Benefits

Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Referral bonus

    $5,000

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for KOHO

    Related Companies

    • Revolut
    • Monzo
    • WorldRemit
    • TenX
    • Tala
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources