Kodiak Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration. The company also has preclinical stage product candidates, including KSI-501 and KSI-601. Kodiak Sciences was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.