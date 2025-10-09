Company Directory
Koddi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Dallas Area

Koddi Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area package at Koddi totals $78K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Koddi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/9/2025

Median Package
company icon
Koddi
Software Engineer
Fort Worth, TX
Total per year
$78K
Level
L1
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Koddi?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Koddi in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $106,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Koddi for the Software Engineer role in Greater Dallas Area is $75,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Koddi

Related Companies

  • Catalyte
  • ConvergeOne
  • Kore.ai
  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Modus Create
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources