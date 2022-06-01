← Company Directory
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris Salaries

Kodak Alaris's salary ranges from $62,685 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $100,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kodak Alaris. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Hardware Engineer
$62.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kodak Alaris is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kodak Alaris is $84,575.

