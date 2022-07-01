← Company Directory
Knovos
    For 19 years, Knovos has dedicated its engineering resources to automate, integrate and innovate solutions for legal information management. From Risk & Compliance to eDiscovery, Collaboration, and Project Management, our technologies strengthen decision-making, foster actionable insights, and ensure compliance in support of some of the world’s most influential corporations, law firms, and governments.Flexible:Knovos provides clients unlimited flexibility to develop processes and competencies faster. Our cloud, private cloud, a hybrid approach, or On-Premise licensing solutions help you reduce costs, improve efficiency and deliver new, secure sources of business value with actionable intelligence.Experienced:With roots in electronic discovery since 2002, Knovos serves Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, multi-national corporations, and public sector clients on the collection, processing, review, and analysis of electronically stored information.Comprehensive:Knovos is a streamlined, scalable, and complete solution. Our technologies deliver intelligence across a comprehensive suite of risk and legal processes, from Regulatory Compliance and Data Governance to eDiscovery all without the need for plug-ins or complicated data transfers.Advanced:Our patented analytics engine powers the entire Knovos information management and governance software portfolio – giving you the most advanced analytics available.Global:Knovos brings global expertise and reaches to every client engagement. With offices and data centers across three continents, we deliver seamless solutions and support to organizations worldwide.

    knovos.com
    2002
    270
    $10M-$50M
