← Company Directory
Knoll
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Knoll that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Knoll, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets worldwide. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments and provides a range of furniture products, including systems furniture, office seating, files and storage products, adjustable tables, conference furniture, height desks, tables, and ergonomic seating and accessories. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, governmental agencies, and other medium-to-large sized organizations in various industries through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online.

    http://www.knoll.com
    Website
    1938
    Year Founded
    3,082
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Knoll

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Flipkart
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources