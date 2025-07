Knockaround is a San Diego-based sunglasses brand founded in 2005. They offer affordable and durable shades that are both practical and stylish. With a wide range of frame styles and colors, including limited edition and custom options, Knockaround has gained a loyal fan base and global recognition. They have been featured in popular media outlets and worn by celebrities like Natalie Portman and Matthew McConaughey. For more information, visit Knockaround.com.