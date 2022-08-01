Kneron, a leading provider of edge AI solutions, was founded in 2015 at San Diego, US. It is dedicated to design and development of integrated software and hardware edge AI solutions. Barely two years old, Kneron already has partners and customers around the world, and has provided customized solutions for home appliances, surveillance systems, and smartphones to several international companies.Kneron announced the completion of series A financing at over ten million US dollars on November, 2017. Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund and CDIB Capital Group are the lead investors, and Himax Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm, Thundersoft, Sequoia Capital (its sub funds: Cloudatlas), and CY ZONE are co-investors. Kneron are cooperating with its strategic partners to promote the edge AI technologies and speed up the popularity of AI applications.