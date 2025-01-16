← Company Directory
KM2 Solutions
KM2 Solutions Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Colombia at KM2 Solutions ranges from COP 28M to COP 38.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KM2 Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 30.33M - COP 35.99M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 28MCOP 30.33MCOP 35.99MCOP 38.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at KM2 Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at KM2 Solutions in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 38,326,694. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KM2 Solutions for the Customer Service role in Colombia is COP 27,995,150.

