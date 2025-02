Klutch Cannabis is a leading cultivator and processor of connoisseur-grade cannabis products in the Midwest. Founded in Akron, Ohio in 2020, the company prides itself on quality, hard work, and honor. They offer rare, award-winning phenotypes under their Klutch Cannabis and Klutch Select brands, as well as cannabis-infused wellness products under their Klutch Mind and Body brand. They also have an Ohio-exclusive partnership with the Josh D cannabis brand.