KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Salaries

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines's salary ranges from $51,380 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $128,862 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$120K
Product Manager
$51.4K
Software Engineer
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,862. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is $120,146.

