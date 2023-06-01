Klasha is a tech company that provides cross-border commerce solutions for Africa. Klasha Business enables international merchants to accept payments from Africa using African money methods and currencies. B2B African merchants can also send money cross-border to different parts of the world in G20 and hard currencies. Klasha Personal allows African consumers to shop and spend cross-border internationally through an app using African money methods and currencies. Klasha is live in six African countries and is backed by leading venture investors.