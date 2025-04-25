← Company Directory
KLA
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

KLA Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at KLA totals ₪214K per year.

Median Package
company icon
KLA
Information Technologist (IT)
hidden
Total per year
₪214K
Level
hidden
Base
₪195K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪19.3K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at KLA?

₪593K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.34% vests in the 3rd-year (33.34% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at KLA sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪241,609. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLA for the Information Technologist (IT) role is ₪194,801.

