KLA
  Salaries
  Industrial Designer

  • All Industrial Designer Salaries

KLA Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in Canada at KLA ranges from CA$85.6K to CA$124K per year. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$97.1K - CA$113K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$85.6KCA$97.1KCA$113KCA$124K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$222K

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.34% vests in the 3rd-year (33.34% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at KLA in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$124,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLA for the Industrial Designer role in Canada is CA$85,597.

