The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at KLA ranges from NT$1.47M to NT$2.1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KLA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.69M - NT$1.97M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.47MNT$1.69MNT$1.97MNT$2.1M
Common Range
Possible Range

NT$5.01M

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.34% vests in the 3rd-year (33.34% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At KLA, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at KLA sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,097,798. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLA for the Customer Service Operations role is NT$1,470,251.

