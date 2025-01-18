← Company Directory
KKR & Co
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • Analyst

KKR & Co Analyst Salaries

The average Analyst total compensation in United States at KKR & Co ranges from $191K to $261K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KKR & Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Total Compensation

$205K - $248K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$191K$205K$248K$261K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Venture Capitalist submissions at KKR & Co to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at KKR & Co?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analyst at KKR & Co in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $261,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KKR & Co for the Analyst role in United States is $191,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for KKR & Co

Related Companies

  • Moelis & Company
  • Prudential Financial
  • Silicon Valley Bank
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources