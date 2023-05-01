← Company Directory
Kizen
Top Insights
    Kizen is a sales and marketing technology platform that seamlessly integrates and coordinates essential technologies to help businesses grow smarter, save time, and deliver personalized experiences to customers. It reduces the cost of acquiring new customers and builds deeper relationships with existing ones, ultimately increasing the ROI of marketing and sales investments by 2-5X. Kizen has hundreds of customers on 6 different continents, delivering millions of personalized customer experiences and enabling over $3 billion in revenues. It helps businesses thrive, save time, and deliver the experiences customers crave in the Personalization Era.

    https://kizen.com
    2018
    126
    $10M-$50M
