kipi.bi Salaries

kipi.bi's salary ranges from $10,796 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $42,096 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of kipi.bi. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $10.8K
Solution Architect
Median $42.1K

Data Architect

Marketing
$11.1K
Sales Engineer
$25.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at kipi.bi is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $42,096. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at kipi.bi is $18,328.

