Kinsta
Kinsta Salaries

Kinsta's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Cambodia at the low-end to $110,521 for a Software Engineering Manager in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kinsta. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$47.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kinsta is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,521. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kinsta is $79,140.

