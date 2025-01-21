← Company Directory
Kinnevik
Kinnevik Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Kazakhstan at Kinnevik ranges from KZT 23.9M to KZT 32.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kinnevik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 25.59M - KZT 30.93M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 23.9MKZT 25.59MKZT 30.93MKZT 32.61M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Kinnevik?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Kinnevik in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 32,613,883. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kinnevik for the Software Engineering Manager role in Kazakhstan is KZT 23,898,104.

Other Resources