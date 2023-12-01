← Company Directory
Kinnevik
Kinnevik Salaries

Kinnevik's salary ranges from $31,759 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Russia at the low-end to $97,750 for a Data Scientist in Sweden at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kinnevik. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$97.7K
Product Manager
$31.8K
Project Manager
$40.1K
Software Engineer
$40.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$56.3K
The highest paying role reported at Kinnevik is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $97,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kinnevik is $40,596.

