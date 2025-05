Kingsway Financial Services offers extended warranty services for vehicles and homes, as well as asset management and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The company also offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services. Kingsway Financial Services serves credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.