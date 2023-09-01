Company Directory
KingMakers
Work Here? Claim Your Company

KingMakers Salaries

KingMakers's salary ranges from $77,470 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $130,650 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Arab Emirates at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KingMakers. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$92.1K
Software Engineer
$77.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$131K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KingMakers is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KingMakers is $92,097.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for KingMakers

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources