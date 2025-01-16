← Company Directory
King
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

King Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in Sweden at King ranges from SEK 679K to SEK 990K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for King's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 780K - SEK 889K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 679KSEK 780KSEK 889KSEK 990K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at King?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at King in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 989,749. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at King for the Technical Writer role in Sweden is SEK 679,404.

Other Resources