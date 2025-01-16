← Company Directory
King
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

King Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Sweden at King ranges from SEK 501K to SEK 700K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for King's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 543K - SEK 658K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 501KSEK 543KSEK 658KSEK 700K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at King?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at King in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 700,233. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at King for the Data Scientist role in Sweden is SEK 501,029.

