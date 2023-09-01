← Company Directory
King
Work Here? Claim Your Company

King Salaries

King's salary ranges from $36,686 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Spain at the low-end to $279,773 for a Business Analyst in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of King. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $75K
Business Analyst
$280K
Data Scientist
$55.3K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Marketing
$179K
Product Manager
$216K
Project Manager
$132K
Recruiter
$36.7K
Sales
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$116K
Technical Writer
$76.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at King is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $279,773. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at King is $112,381.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for King

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources