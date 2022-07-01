← Company Directory
Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies Salaries

Kinetic Technologies's salary ranges from $34,577 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $68,507 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kinetic Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Hardware Engineer
$68.5K
Software Engineer
$34.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kinetic Technologies is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $68,507. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kinetic Technologies is $51,542.

