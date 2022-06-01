← Company Directory
Kinesso
    Kinesso is a client-first organization and we are experts at what we do. We are focused on creating data-driven solutions, products, and services, which maximizes the impact of traditional and addressable media. Kinesso’s core principle is to drive smarter business decisions and better outcomes for clients using our suite of proprietary data and technology services. We creates applications that help marketers amplify the impact of traditional and addressable media, making their marketing smarter, faster, and more efficient. As part of Kinesso, Matterkind is at the forefront of addressable media and cross-channel advertising, leveraging data and technology on behalf of our clients and driving positive business outcomes through Conscious Marketing.  Together, Kinesso & Matterkind provide a series of products, solutions and services for agencies and brands to bridge the martech/adtech gap and maximize media performance. Our combined applications and approach allow us to reach people in a respectful, responsible, and efficient manner.

    https://kinesso.com
    2019
    1,000
    $100M-$250M
    Other Resources