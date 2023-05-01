Kindred is a robotics and AI company founded in 2014 that develops robots to solve real-world problems and enhance the lives of human workers. Its cutting-edge technology includes proprietary platforms like CORE with AutoGrasp™, which allows robots to operate autonomously in dynamic environments. Kindred's team of scientists, engineers, and business operators have set a new standard for reinforcement learning for robots. The company is co-located in San Francisco and Toronto and is part of the UK-based Ocado Group plc.