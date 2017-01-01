Company Directory
Kindbridge Research Institute
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Kindbridge Research Institute that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    KRI is dedicated to advancing evidence-based research on gambling disorders for regulators, legislators, and health experts. We focus on reducing health inequities through innovative telehealth solutions that increase accessibility for vulnerable populations. By partnering with major universities, KRI develops best practices that bridge treatment gaps for individuals affected by gambling-related harms. Our mission combines rigorous research with practical applications to improve mental health outcomes and inform effective public policy across the gaming industry.

    https://kindbridgeinstitute.org
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    12
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Kindbridge Research Institute

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources