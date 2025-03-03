← Company Directory
Kinaxis
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Kinaxis Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Canada package at Kinaxis totals CA$168K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kinaxis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kinaxis
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$168K
Level
-
Base
CA$153K
Stock (/yr)
CA$5.1K
Bonus
CA$10.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Kinaxis?

CA$224K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42K+ (sometimes CA$420K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Kinaxis in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$224,652. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kinaxis for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$152,703.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kinaxis

Related Companies

  • OpenText
  • Ping Identity
  • CGI
  • EXFO
  • Absolute Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources