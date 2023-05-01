← Company Directory
Kin On
    Kin On is a non-profit health and social services provider for the Asian community. They offer culturally Asian and linguistically appropriate healthcare services, including wellness and education programs, home care, assisted living apartments, rehabilitative services, and long-term care. They were established in 1985 as the nation’s first bilingual Chinese-American nursing home and have since expanded their services throughout the Puget Sound region. Their services are made possible through community generosity.

    kinon.org
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
