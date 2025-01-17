Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Kin + Carta ranges from $113K per year for Mid-Level Software Engineer to $140K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kin + Carta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mid-Level Software Engineer
$113K
$113K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$140K
$0
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
