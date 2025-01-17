← Company Directory
Kin + Carta
Kin + Carta Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Kin + Carta ranges from $113K per year for Mid-Level Software Engineer to $140K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kin + Carta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mid-Level Software Engineer
$113K
$113K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$140K
$0
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kin + Carta in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kin + Carta for the Software Engineer role in Greater Chicago Area is $130,000.

