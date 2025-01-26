← Company Directory
Kimley Horn
Kimley Horn Analyst Salaries in United States

The average Analyst total compensation in United States at Kimley Horn ranges from $94.9K to $138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kimley Horn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$108K - $125K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$94.9K$108K$125K$138K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Kimley Horn?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analyst at Kimley Horn in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $137,754. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kimley Horn for the Analyst role in United States is $94,923.

