← Company Directory
Kimley Horn
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Dallas Area

Kimley Horn Civil Engineer Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

Civil Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Kimley Horn totals $78.7K per year for P-1. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $76.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kimley Horn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P-1
Analyst
$78.7K
$77.1K
$0
$1.6K
P-2
Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P-3
Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P-4
Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Kimley Horn?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Civil Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Kimley Horn in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $145,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kimley Horn for the Civil Engineer role in Greater Dallas Area is $76,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kimley Horn

Related Companies

  • CoreLogic
  • William Blair
  • Enthought
  • Coalfire
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources