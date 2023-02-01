← Company Directory
Kikoff
Kikoff Salaries

Kikoff's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $290,640 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kikoff. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $149K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$121K
Data Scientist
$185K

Marketing
$181K
Product Manager
$291K
Recruiter
$162K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Kikoff, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kikoff is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $290,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kikoff is $171,300.

