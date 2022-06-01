← Company Directory
Kiewit
Top Insights
    • About

    At Kiewit, the projects we deliver make a difference, and we offer opportunities for you to make one, too. Our construction and engineering professionals work on some of the industry’s most complex, challenging and rewarding projects – whether it’s boring tunnels through mountains, turning rivers into energy, or building bridges that connect communities. Kiewit people tackle important projects of every size, in any market. Start your Kiewit adventure today at kiewitjobs.com. Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; water/wastewater; industrial; and mining. Kiewit had 2020 revenues of $12.5 billion and employs 27,000 staff and craft employees.

    http://kiewit.com
    Website
    1884
    Year Founded
    29,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

