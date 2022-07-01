Company Directory
Kids2
    About

    Kids2 is a global consumer goods company that designs products & holistic solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2™ brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands Baby Einstein™, Bright Starts™, and Ingenuity™. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans globally with 12 offices in four continents serving customers in more than 90 countries and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for 50 years. Led by CEO Ryan Gunnigle, it operates with an agile start-up approach, which fosters the company's growing success.

    http://www.kids2.com
    Website
    1969
    Year Founded
    500
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources