← Company Directory
Kiddom
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kiddom Salaries

Kiddom's salary ranges from $171,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $190,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kiddom. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Product Designer
$172K
Product Design Manager
$176K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

122 114
122 114
UX Researcher
$184K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kiddom is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kiddom is $179,738.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kiddom

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources