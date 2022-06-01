Kiavi Salaries

Company Directory
Kiavi's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $321,600 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kiavi. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $142K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$205K
Human Resources
$242K

Product Manager
$322K
Sales
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kiavi is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kiavi is $205,020.

