Khoros
Khoros Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Khoros totals ₹4.57M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Khoros's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Khoros
Senior Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.57M
Level
L4
Base
₹4.16M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹416K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Khoros?

₹13.49M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Khoros in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,108,316. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Khoros for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,094,608.

Other Resources