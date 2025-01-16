Software Engineer compensation in United States at Kforce ranges from $119K per year for L2 to $143K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kforce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
L3
$125K
$125K
$333
$0
L4
$150K
$150K
$0
$0
L5
$143K
$142K
$0
$1.3K
