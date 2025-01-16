All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Kforce totals $119K per year for L3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kforce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
