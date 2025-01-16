← Company Directory
Kforce
Kforce Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Kforce totals $119K per year for L3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kforce's total compensation packages.

Average Total Compensation

$84.6K - $99K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$73.8K$84.6K$99K$105K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$119K
$119K
$0
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
What are the career levels at Kforce?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Kforce in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $119,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kforce for the Data Scientist role in United States is $73,800.

